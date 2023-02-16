Hibernian v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Hibernian have won each of their last three home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, and are unbeaten in eight such meetings on home soil (W5 D3) since going down 0-1 in May 2014.

Kilmarnock won their last league match against Hibernian 1-0 in November; Killie had lost five consecutive league games against Hibs before this.

Kilmarnock have lost 11 of their 13 away league games this season (D2), scoring just five goals while conceding 27 on the road this term.