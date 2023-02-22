Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Eleven goals conceded in three games would be enough to grind the teeth of most managers, even if two of those matches were against the top teams in the league, so in that context Unai Emery’s irritation while being interviewed on Saturday was understandable.

Villa’s effort against Arsenal could certainly have been viewed as a valiant battle against the odds, only laid low by an unlucky late deflection and a breakaway goal as Villa went all-in.

Post-match interviews and news conferences do not often lend themselves well to too much psychological analysis. This does not stop many of us trying. These answers are usually given within 30 minutes of a game ending and if you’d just seen your week’s work unravel in public, you probably wouldn’t be thrilled to be interrogated - also in public - about why.

That is all worth bearing in mind when we consider Emery’s comments. His words grated against the 'gallant loser' narrative: “They played better. To lose 2-4, after losing [the last home game to Leicester] 2-4… it’s really embarrassing.”

That last word was jarring, and while his complaint at Emi Martinez for his foray forward was always going to attract attention, it felt like a diversion from the main point.

More important was this: “We have to continue being demanding, being critical of ourselves, and try to react again, trying to improve, and trying to be 100% committed to it."

After a few days’ reflection, perhaps we can take two messages from Emery’s indignant reaction. First, there will be no tactical freelancing; it will be Emery’s way or no way. Secondly, Villa Park’s response to going ahead against Arsenal must have filled his senses; why, he might wonder after experiencing that, could a club like Villa not move in the same circles as Arsenal again?

His annoyance at the defeat underlined his ambition to take Villa back there. It will not be difficult to find people around Villa Park keen to sign up to that target. Making it happen will be harder.