Raskin should have started - Loy

Former Rangers striker Rory Loy believes Michael Beale made a mistake in not picking new signing Nicolas Raskin to start the Viaplay Cup final.

"I was surprised about the Rangers starting XI", Loy said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "Beale has said that any signings are starters. You’d certainly expect them to play Old Firm games. I feel it was an opportunity missed to get the likes of Raskin in to make an impact.

“Raskin has got tenacity, he can drive forward, skip past a player, get the crowd going. He would have brought a different dimension to Rangers, who I thought were quite predictable.

"The same old mistakes happened again and again. Kyogo scored twice from six yards out, and that’s not acceptable in an Old Firm game. Barisic got caught out again at the back post.”

Loy also fears that Rangers could slip further behind Celtic in the summer, with key players Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Allan McGregor out of contract.

“It’s extremely difficult when you’ve got three big players out of contract in the summer and no-one knows what’s happening," Loy added.

"If Kent and Morelos were to leave then it’s a total rebuild, because Rangers pin their hopes on these guys. If they were to stay, I still don’t know if Rangers can go on a run like Postecoglou’s Celtic have done.

"Yes, Michael Beale has got them to a stage where in a one-off game against Celtic they are capable of getting a result, but in terms of mounting a title challenge, Celtic’s consistency is through the roof.”