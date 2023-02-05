Analysis: Tottenham 1-0 Man City

By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Something very unusual happened at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

On a day to forget for Manchester City, Erling Haaland failed to have a single attempt on goal in a game for Pep Guardiola's side for the first time.

In addition, this was the second occasion he failed to have a touch in the opposition box as a City player (also against Borussia Dortmund in October).

Haaland has set the Premier League on fire with 25 Premier League goals in his debut season in England.

He was not the only one to have an off-day for City.

Manager Pep Guardiola has lost all five of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions – it's the away ground he's managed at the most without ever winning in his managerial career.

There were some raised eyebrows when he decided to start without Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Will they be back for Aston Villa's visit next Sunday?

Having missed the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points, City could be eight points behind the leaders by the time they next play as the Gunners host Brentford on Saturday.