St Mirren v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 against Motherwell in their opening match of the campaign.

Since the start of last season, only Hibernian (17) have lost more Scottish Premiership away games than Aberdeen (16).

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2), winning both of their last two.