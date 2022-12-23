Dundee Utd v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Both Dundee United and Hearts won their last top-flight league match played on Christmas Eve, with Dundee United beating Hibs 3-1 and Hearts beating Motherwell 2-0 in 2011.

Dundee United have won three of their last four home league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 (D4 L9). They've kept a clean sheet in each of these three victories, having kept just two shutouts in the previous 16.

Hearts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 away league games (W3 D4 L6), doing so in a 3-0 win at Motherwell in September.