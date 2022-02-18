Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he’s “loved every second” of his time at Leicester and that he is on a journey that “is nowhere near finished”.

Rodgers has been in charge of the Foxes since February 2019, leading them to successive fifth-placed finishes and winning the FA Cup last season.

This season, however, has been more challenging, with Leicester currently in 11th position and 10 points off the European spots.

“Progress isn’t always linear – there’s going to be fits and starts,” he said before Sunday’s game with seventh-placed Wolves.

“It’s a challenge to be up there competing when you have all your players fit – and when you look at the players we’ve been missing, it’s logic where we are this year.

“But we’ll keep fighting and, for me, it’s about returning to our level of football. In time we’ll get to that, we’ll get players back and you can only do your best.”

Rodgers was critical of his players after the heavy FA Cup loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest earlier this month but defended his honesty.

“I always think to be honest is the easiest way,” he said. “I’ve always been very supportive, but sometimes it is being harsh that gives clarity to players.

“I love working with them, the club have been very supportive of me and I will continue to do that until I’m told otherwise.”