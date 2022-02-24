Dyche on Burnley form, Palace and fitness
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche spoke to the media the morning after his Burnley side beat Tottenham 1-0. It was their second win in a row and gives the club hope that they can beat relegation.
Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss' news conference, as he prepares his side to travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday:
On the team's performances and getting wins: "It feels good. The reason it feels good is the performance levels. We haven’t lucked out, we have performed well. I would have taken two lucky wins but it is more enjoyable when the team have earned it."
More on the importance of getting results: "Everyone loves the one where you win 3-0, but the 1-0s are important as a manager so we take as much value in a 1-0 over Tottenham as we do a 3-0 win over Brighton - and that’s a powerful one last night against a good Tottenham side."
Dyche also gave an update on the squad's fitness. Charlie Taylor will be back and involved with the squad, Ashley Westwood returned to training today after clearing protocols, Maxwell Cornet is "touch and go" after a foot injury, Matias Vydra is on the grass but with sports scientists and Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a calf tear.
On Palace and the effect of Patrick Vieira: "It looks to me like they have recruited well and he’s adapted that recruitment to how he wants it. They had a bit of a tough spell but they got a good result last night. It’s not easy blending the squad so the manager is working hard, like we all are with our groups.
He added: "Our record at Palace is strong over the last few years. We have to go down there yet again with the right mentality, yet again with the right workload and work ethic and with what we have delivered in the last six games."