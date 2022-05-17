Ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton is worried about what lies ahead for Leeds United, even if they manage to avoid relegation.

"There’s something not right at Leeds," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"There seems to be doubts over the manager from certain sections. The Leeds fans went from ‘sack the board’ to ‘marching on together’ in 30 seconds. There was fury inside the stadium, all of a sudden the goal and the relief. It was a big goal.

"I worry for Leeds if they get relegated because Raphinha has been heavily linked with Barcelona now, Kalvin Phillips is another one. Will he want to hang around in the Championship? I’m worried what could happen.

"There is dissatisfaction at the board because they didn’t spend money, but when you think of Leeds’ key players over the past couple of seasons, Raphinha has been key, Phillips has been key and players get their heads turned.

"Everybody loved Marcelo Bielsa and the brand of football which is why maybe some of the players aren’t buying into it quite the same under Jesse Marsch. There are a lot of Leeds fans who are sceptical about him."

