We've been asking Brentford fans for your views on Christian Eriksen and how important it is not to see the back of him this summer.

You've also given us thoughts on your first season in the Premier League.

Here is a snapshot of what you said:

Stuart: Eriksen is a class player and I'd love for him to stay, but I think the pundits are getting carried away with how much he is responsible for our change in form. When we had a bad run we lost to Manchester City twice, Liverpool and Arsenal. When we had a good run, we beat Norwich, Watford and Burnley. I'm sure Eriksen helped, but so did the quality of opposition.

Isabella: It’s vitally important to keep Christian Eriksen. We could not afford to sign a world-class ready-made playmaker like him. His work ethic and ability will improve the whole squad, he will attract players to the club and he is an inspiration. With our Danish connection, I hope he feels totally at home.

Jonathan: Great to see a smaller club kicking the backsides of the Premier League. It's time a few more clubs like Brentford got promoted to shake the game up from the top. There are too many average Joes in the Premier League who simply assume they will be there no matter what, wasting money on foreign managers and players who are no better than the Championship.

Jon: A fantastic season for them. They were one of the teams predicted to go straight down again, but they have proved all the pundits wrong. I admire the way they have tried to continue playing attacking and attractive football. They have a gem in manager Thomas Frank.