It is a sign of how poor Hibernian's season has been that Martin Boyle is still the man leading the number of BBC man of the match awards, despite leaving the club in January.

Youngster Josh Campbell pushed him close, though, and the 21-year-old offers hope for the future having extended his deal to 2026 in December.

In the fans' vote, goalkeeper Matt Macey just edged out midfielder Scott Allan. The latter has struggled for fitness, but remains a fans' favourite at Easter Road.

