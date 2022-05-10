Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard speaking to Sky Sports: "In terms of commitment, heart and application I cannot ask for any more and at times we showed quality as well.

"Disappointed in terms of the goals we conceded but we will look at that. In terms of what we brought to the game with and without the ball I can't ask for any more.

"We want to be bold and ambitious. The other option is to wait and you can still lose that way and you will have more regrets. We have good players and if we are calculated about it we can hurt teams but we have to cut moments out and need to be better. In summary we are disappointed with the goals and frustrated with the result.

"We are a lot more dangerous with two number nines. At times we had to suffer. You are never going to play Liverpool off the pitch, they are high-level opposition and have a top manager but for large parts of the game we were in the ascendancy and we showed a lot of ambition. We had a lot of chances and Liverpool were never comfortable."