Vitinho has signed a new four-year deal with Burnley and says he is intent on "making more special memories" with fans.

The 24-year-old, signed from Cercle Brugge in 2022, is the fourth Claret to sign a new long-term deal this season, after Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.

Vitinho's deal upon joining Burnley in July of 2022 ran until 2026 but his new agreement expires in 2027.

“I’m really pleased to extend my contract here," said Vitinho, who played 41 times in all competitions last season.

"I have enjoyed every minute of being at Burnley and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“The fans have been amazing to me and made me feel welcome ever since I joined. I look forward to making more special memories with them.”

