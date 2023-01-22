MacLeod has earned right to start, says Dundee Utd boss Fox

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox handed Rory MacLeod his second start in Saturday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win over University of Stirling and although he reckoned the 16-year-old did well, he insists there is still much more to come.

"Rory has trained exceptionally well now for a period of time since we came back from the World Cup break," said Fox.

"He has earned that and he can be happy with his performance.

"He will probably be disappointed as he loves scoring goals and he didn’t get on the scoresheet.

"So overall he can be pleased but he still has work to do."