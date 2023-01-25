Davidson admits move for County's White likely to fall through

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is pursuing other targets after admitting a move for Ross County striker Jordan White is “probably dead in the water”.

The Perth club made a bid to sign the 30-year-old last week, Davidson has now said: "We've moved on. We've got other targets we're looking at."

Asked about his recruitment plans for the remainder of the transfer window, he added: "We're active all the time. We've got to be prepared in case we lose anybody and we've got to have a look and see if there's anything out there we think can improve the team.

"I'm not just going to bring players in for the sake of needing a signing. We have four or five players back (from injury) who are like new signings for us so the squad is very competitive and very experienced.”

Davidson is hopeful Saints are close to agreeing new contracts with some key players, including long-serving midfielder David Wotherspoon.