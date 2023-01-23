Howe on Carabao Cup semi-final, January transfers and unbeaten run
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.
Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:
When giving his assessment of results over recent weeks, he said: "Of course we would like more goals, but I can't fault the effort of the players."
Giving an update on the transfer window, Howe said: "No positive news, but there is a lot of work going on."
He said Newcastle are "under no illusions" before two difficult games against Southampton, "but we will look forward to the challenge".
Extending the unbeaten run to 15 games is "a hugely satisfying achievement".
Howe praised Newcastle's fans and said "to see the passion and enthusiasm for the team is uplifting".
On the 3,000 fans making the long journey to St Mary's, he added: "I've got no doubt the away end will be absolutely bouncing as it was when we went there in the league."
Howe said Ryan Fraser needs to keep training hard to make his way back into his starting XI, adding: "I know Ryan better than anybody and I know what he is capable of. I'd love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."