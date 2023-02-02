Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Rating: 0/10

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out.

What a catastrophic window.

It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.

Sold Richarlison, no replacement. Sold Anthony Gordon, no replacement. It's not rocket science... Frank Lampard voiced it and got the sack!

It's marginally comforting to know Sean Dyche loves a challenge. The man needs a miracle. If by some divine intervention he avoids relegation, they won't call him Sean in Liverpool anymore, they'll call him the Messiah.

