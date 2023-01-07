'We're right behind the gaffer' - Nisbet

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has thrown his support behind under-pressure manager Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road side have lost nine of their last 11 matches and the manager said that he was “sick to death of the mediocrity” within his squad following last week's 3-0 derby defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Asked if the players still have faith in Johnson given their recent struggles, Nisbet said: “Yes, we do. We’re right behind the gaffer and we have been since he came in.

“In football you go through bad runs and it’s just about us trying to back up the manager with performances on the park to get us out of this situation.”

Nisbet believes a win against Motherwell at Fir Park can get Hibs back on track.

“I’ve been through a few bad runs in my career and just one win or one performance can kick you off,” he said. “We’re looking to get that on Sunday.

“It will be two teams desperate for the three points and we need to make sure we come out on top.”