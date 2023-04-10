We asked you for your thoughts after United's huge home win against Hibs.

Here's what you had to say:

Gary: Goodwin's doing a great job at United. The players are playing for United now and look hungry. Fox didn't know how to manage a team. It's good to have a manager on the touchline who know how to change a game. Plus, use the subs at the right time.

Tommy: The first goal is so important in United games. We have only lost one game out of 11 when we have scored first but have only come back to take one point when we concede first. I think it shows how low the confidence is at Tannadice and shows the lack of fighting spirit. I'm a season ticket holder who thinks a playoff is our only realistic hope.

Cal: I feel like Dundee United have certainly got enough quality and experience to keep them up with players like Peter Pawlett, Charlie Mulgrew, Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes. They certainly could stay up and they definitely have an easier last two games before the split than fellow relegation rivals, Ross County and Kilmarnock.