Boss Pep Guardiola says he understands the relentless questioning of his failure to win the Champions League for Manchester City and has revealed it is a "dream" to land the famous trophy.

Since taking over prior to the start of the 2016-17 season, Guardiola has had six attempts at winning the competition.

The closest he came was in 2021 when City lost in the final against Chelsea, who were then managed by the new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel.

Guardiola, a two-time Champions League winner while at Barcelona, said his side want to win Europe's premier competition "a lot".

"We tried every season, but there are teams that you face that are good too," he added.

"In sport you lose more than you win. These games are so difficult but it is important to still be here.

"We try every single season. My dream is to live it again. We try but that doesn't mean we are going to win.

"I don't pay attention to what happened in the past. It's part of the game."

On Tuesday, the sides face each other for the first time in a competitive match since 2014, when Guardiola was in charge of the German club.

"It is an honour to be here against an elite club in Bayern Munich. We will not take it for granted.

"He [Tuchel] is a creative manager. Good build up, good connections between players with good runners who attack the spaces.

"He did well in Dortmund, went to Paris and arrived in final against Bayern, when they played a good game, and at Chelsea, as we know, he did a good job."

