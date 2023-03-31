Robinson on promising duo, contract offers & top-six battle

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership game with Livingston this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:

  • Youngsters Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson have been offered new deals this week and Robinson hopes to get both "tied up very soon".

  • Midfielder Henderson is impressing on loan at Inverness while attacker Jamieson "has been making real strides fitness and attitude wise" since returning from a spell at Airdrie, with Robinson adding: "It is part of what we are trying to do, to link the academy with the first team, so it is up to the players."

  • Contract offers are also on the table for a "couple" of more experienced players at the club.

  • Robinson is relishing the "nice pressure" of fighting for a top-half finish, with St Mirren a point behind Saturday's opponents, sixth-place Livingston.

  • Charles Dunne is available after suspension but fellow defender Declan Gallagher is a doubt with an ongoing hamstring issue.

SNS