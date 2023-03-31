Robinson on promising duo, contract offers & top-six battle
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership game with Livingston this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:
Youngsters Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson have been offered new deals this week and Robinson hopes to get both "tied up very soon".
Midfielder Henderson is impressing on loan at Inverness while attacker Jamieson "has been making real strides fitness and attitude wise" since returning from a spell at Airdrie, with Robinson adding: "It is part of what we are trying to do, to link the academy with the first team, so it is up to the players."
Contract offers are also on the table for a "couple" of more experienced players at the club.
Robinson is relishing the "nice pressure" of fighting for a top-half finish, with St Mirren a point behind Saturday's opponents, sixth-place Livingston.
Charles Dunne is available after suspension but fellow defender Declan Gallagher is a doubt with an ongoing hamstring issue.