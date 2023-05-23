N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

My two visits to Etihad Stadium in the past week have been truly memorable.

Last week, against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg, I witnessed the greatest first-half performance of any City team I’ve seen. They totally dominated one of the finest club sides in the world. Then on Sunday, with three games to spare, we were able to relax and enjoy City reserves blowing Chelsea away and witnessing another Premier League trophy lift - making that three in a row and five in six seasons.

There are two more league games to go before the two cup finals and it’s important that Pep Guardiola gets the balance right between resting players, keeping the squad match fit and maintaining the momentum and winning mentality.

So much has been said about the players during this remarkable season: the development of John Stones, the remarkable records set by Erling Haaland, the improvement of Nathan Ake, the impact of Jack Grealish, the quality of Rodri... The list goes on.

I want to pay tribute to the boss. The way he has managed a dressing room full of superstars who can’t all play every week is superb, his attention to detail is forensic and he has continued to improve the quality of football City play, and the desire to win. This weekend’s victory was the 12th straight win in the Premier League. Guardiola has ensured the team's peaked at exactly the right time.

Where do you want your statue, Pep?