Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

The game against Brentford pretty much summed up our season.

We started off playing some lovely football - in an attacking, forward-thinking style. Harry Kane does what he does best and scored a wonderful goal - no surprise he won most of the end of season awards.

We looked confident after taking the lead and continued to create chances, but failed to find the back of the net again. You couldn't help but think 1-0 might not be enough going into the break.

We never seemed to come out of the dressing room for the second half, and let Brentford back into the game. We threw away a perfectly good first-half performance by reverting to old, bad habits.

I think Ryan Mason has done as much good as he could with a mentally and physically exhausted side, who were conditioned to play in a demanding and defensive way that never suited them for far too long.

A big reset and a lot of good work has to be done over a long period of time if we want the club to start moving forward in a positive way again.

It all starts by appointing a new manager - and keeping Kane.