Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker says it will be "interesting" to see what happens with Harry Kane's future this summer.

"Would Harry Kane stay at Spurs just to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record? No," Lineker told the BBC.

"I think the problem is Spurs are probably further away than they have been for a long time in that sense. And I love Spurs, I was a player there.

"It's about personal goals, but it's not. It's a team sport and you want to win things. I would never tell anyone want to do - it's his career - and if he stays at Spurs and beats Alan Shearer's record, in terms of Match Of The Day, we would all love to see that.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with Harry Kane - if he stays or goes. I think he was pretty close to going to Real Madrid but then Kylian Mbappe announces he might want to move so I think that put that on hold.

"Who knows what will happen."