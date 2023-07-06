Paul Nevin says he will "always look back on my time at West Ham with great fondness" after announcing his departure from the club.

The assistant coach joined the Hammers in 2020 and was recently part of the coaching team that helped guide the squad to the Europa League trophy in June.

"In the three and a half years, we enjoyed a period of great success in West Ham’s history, culminating in the Europa Conference League win last season, which gives the club a fantastic opportunity and platform to go on to even greater levels in the future," said Nevin.

"I wish the club every success in the future and look forward to following West Ham’s successes from afar."

Manager David Moyes added: "Paul has played an important role for us during his time here and I would like to thank him for all his support and hard work during his time at West Ham United."