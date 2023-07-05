Specs Gonzalez has been joined by co-host Tego Siegel and Tottenham fan and YouTuber Craig Mitch to discuss what might have transpired if the infamous lasagne-gate incident of 2006 had not happened on the latest episode of the If Blackburn Signed Zidane podcast.

Spurs went into the final day only needing to match Arsenal's result in order to clinch the final Champions League spot at their rivals' expense.

However, a pre-match meal of lasagne caused an outbreak of vomiting and nausea among the players, contributing to a 2-1 defeat at Upton Park and no spot in the top four.