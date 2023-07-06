We asked you for the best value signings Brighton have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Guy: Spending £3m for Pascal Gross has to be the best bit of business done by the club. Since signing in 2017, his goals and assists have been the foundation of Brighton's rise to sixth place and Europa League qualification last season. He is a great example to the younger members of the squad and his technical ability and work ethic is second to none.

Simon: For £1,000 and a bag of tracksuits we got 13 years out of the legend Gary Hart. I don't know how much the tracksuits cost, but they were worth it!

Tony: Joel Veltman must be one of the best value buys Brighton have made. European experience, very good player, an example to the younger players and all for under £1m.

Barry: It has got to be Lewis Dunk as the best 'free' player. Some 416 appearances over 13 years and he cost nothing at all. Joined the club in 2003, playing in the under-12s, and has gone on to captain the side since 2019.

ABF: Solly March. We signed him to join our youth academy and he's now become a club legend, helping us to achieve promotion to the Premier League and playing a big role in getting us into Europe for the first time ever.