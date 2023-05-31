Lopetegui won't lie

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been talking about his managerial philosophy.

As with the uncertainty over his job amid Wolves' financial situation, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach's bluntness can sometimes lead to awkward conversations, either on the touchline or in the dressing room.

But at least everyone knows where he stands.

"It is about character," he said.

"Sometimes when I see myself I don't like me. I think he is crazy. He is mad. But the next match I am the same. Sorry, it is me.

"Each coach has his way. I try to be honest and direct with the players and don't ever lie.

"For me that is important, I can have mistakes but you can never tell me I lie to you. I prefer to be honest. Sometimes the truth is not good for me but it is the truth."