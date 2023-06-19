The 2023-34 Premier League season is on the way.

We asked for your ideal Luton Town starting XIs for the Hatters' opening game of the season. Will Rob Edwards bring in any new faces?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Joel: My ideal starting XI for the opening day - Karl Darlow/Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Jamaal Lascelles, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Alex Scott, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Carlton Morris, Cameron Archer.

Declan: We're going to be a surprise package this year. We're definitely the favourites to go down, but if we sign six or seven decent, hard-working players we’ll be staying up!