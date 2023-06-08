Inverness among Dundee's Viaplay Cup opponents

Dundee have been drawn alongside Scottish Cup runners-up Inverness CT, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group E of the Viaplay Cup.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course.

The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

Dundee have won the League Cup three times, most recently in 1973-74, while last season they were beaten by Rangers in the quarter-finals.