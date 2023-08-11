In the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet, Simon Rix, Adam Pope and James Bushnell discuss news of Max Aarons making a move to Bournemouth.

In an odd turn of events, Leeds hopeful Aarons looked set to complete his Elland Road move, before being approached by Bournemouth.

"I can't think of another example of someone getting to that medical stage and then suddenly being hijacked," Pope said.

Simon joked: "Do you blame Fabrizio Romano?"

"I certainly don't blame Leeds, we did everything right. It got leaked and he's gone somewhere else," Josh added.

"Every other signing has been kept under the radar and we didn't know what was going on. This one was leaked and Bournemouth decided he was available so would try to get him, and they have.

"He wants to be in the Premier League, like most players will."

