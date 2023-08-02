Roberto de Zerbi says it is "with regret" that Brighton have loaned Deniz Undav to Stuttgart for the 2023-24 season.

Undav, 27, scored eight times in all competitions for the Seagulls last season as they produced a shock in qualifying for Europe.

Head coach De Zerbi said: "It is with some regret we decided to let Deniz go and play. Last year he was crucial for us in achieving our goals, but he deserves that chance.

"We wish him well for the season with Stuttgart and we look forward to welcoming him back at the end of the season."

Technical director David Weir said Undav "wants to play every week" and that Brighton "respect" his wishes.

Weir said the Bundesliga move is a "good opportunity" for Undav and stressed Brighton will be "monitoring" him while on loan.