Former Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez has thanked fans for their "love and respect" after announcing his retirement from playing.

The 38-year-old initially joined United on loan from Al-Arabi in 2016, before completing a permanent move in 2017.

He made 175 appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals and helping to secure Leeds' promotion to the top flight in 2020.

The former Swansea City player featured in the club's first season back in the division before joining his boyhood club Castellon CD.

In a post on social media, Hernandez said: "It is not a goodbye to football, it has been, is and will be my life and my passion, but now it's time to continue donating my life to this sport that I love from another place.

"I want to thank all the clubs that I have had the honour of defending their jersey, for their trust in me, for letting me fulfil my dream, for letting me experience things that I imagined in my head since I was a child, I couldn't be more proud to have been part of it."

He added: "Thank you to all the fans who have shown me their love and respect, you have made me feel emotions and unforgettable moments that I will keep with me forever.﻿"