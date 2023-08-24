Cooper had high praise for new signing Gonzalo Montiel, who comes with"'great pedigree": "We're pleased he's here. He trained today for the first time and he looked at home, and we look forward to working with him."

Cooper doesn't expect Montiel to be the last signing of the window: "I think the idea is that we add more players. We want as many good players here as we can that fit into what we want to do."

When asked about the idea of 'second season syndrome', Cooper said: "I would be more focused on the teams that have done well in the second season, try and be glass half full. Brentford last season, they went from strength to strength. We want to look at things that we can achieve rather than talking about survival."

On continued Brennan Johnson speculation: "I'm not sure, I don't deal with that. I deal with him day to day, and we're talking every day but it's normal conversations about performance and that's what we do. I don't pay attention to the speculation, and we love working with him."