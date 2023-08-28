'Dundee have enough to stay clear of trouble'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Dundee have enough quality to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership this season.

Tony Docherty's side beat Hearts 1-0 on Sunday to pick up their first league win of the season, and Stewart liked what he saw.

"I've seen Dundee a few times this season, and I've been impressed with them," Stewart said on Sportscene. "I think they've got enough about them to stay clear of trouble this season.

"Tony Docherty will have been keen to get that first victory, and he'll be pleased with their start to the season - four points from three games.

"It's an absolutely brilliant finish [from Luke McCowan to win it]."