Rodgers seeking emphatic Celtic response

Brenand Rodgers has urged Celtic to show "mental toughness" as they look to rebound from their League Cup exit amid a spate of injuries.

Having had their bid for a third straight League Cup triumph ended by Kilmarnock in the last 16, Celtic host St Johnstone on Saturday in the Premiership.

"We didn’t do enough to win the game but it’s also something you have to have at a club of this size, to have that mental toughness to cope with disappointing results and then be ready to go again," said manager Rodgers.

“The players have been outstanding this week in training and we will look to take that into the game.

“It will happen again there’s, no doubt about that, you lose games of football. For us, it’s the early stages of a process that we’re in.

"We’re not helped by the number of injuries we have but we’re in a process where the players will get better and the game idea will look better.'

“Whilst you’re finding your rhythm and the quality of your game clearly you have to get results and that’s why you’re here.”