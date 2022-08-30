Rangers linked with free agent Barkley

Rangers are being linked with a move for midfielder Ross Barkley, who is a free agent after having his Chelsea contract terminated. (Times Scotland, print edition)

Alfredo Morelos' agent has contacted Fenerbache over a potential move for the Rangers striker before Thursday's transfer deadline, according to reports in Turkey. (Scotsman), external

Leeds United are considering whether to revive their interest in long-time target Ryan Kent, with the Rangers winger now into the final year of his contract. (Daily Mail), external

USA boss Gregg Berhalter will fly into Glasgow to attend Saturday's Old Firm derby and assess three World Cup hopefuls - Rangers pair James Sands and Malik Tillman and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Glasgow Times), external

Read all of Tuesday's Scottish Gossip here.