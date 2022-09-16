Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This game has got draw written all over it - which is why I am going for a different outcome altogether!

You could argue both teams have been a bit unlucky not to have more points on the board so far - West Ham in particular were on the wrong end of a terrible VAR decision in their defeat by Chelsea last time out.

Everton are still looking for their first league win of the season, although there was not much wrong with their performance against Liverpool in their last game, and they are becoming a difficult team to beat.

A win would kickstart the season for both sides, and I think it is the Hammers who will get it. They beat Everton home and away last season, and I'm going for a repeat result - just about.

Russell's prediction: 0-0

A David Moyes derby! I thought Everton manager Frank Lampard might be one of those to be under pressure early on but it looks like he is building a decent team. They played well in the Merseyside derby and will be after three points here, but I think Moyes will make sure West Ham do not get beaten.

