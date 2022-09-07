History under Tuchel
- Published
Statisticians Opta say that across his 100 games, Thomas Tuchel's record defensively at Chelsea "diminished".
Through his opening 50 matches the Blues kept 31 clean sheets. In his second 50 that number fell to 18.
Skip twitter post
4 - Despite being in charge of Chelsea for just 589 days, no manager has ever reached more major domestic/European finals with the Blues than Thomas Tuchel (4). Memorable. pic.twitter.com/3OwFdv1cOi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post