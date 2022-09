Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Wolves have agreed a season-long loan with Metz for midfielder Boubacar Traore, with an €11m (£9.5m) option to buy.

Having given Leander Dendoncker permission to join Aston Villa, Wolves officials flew to France this afternoon to conclude a deal for the 21-year-old.

Traore is due to have a medical shortly, with the deal concluded by this evening’s deadline.