Manchester United’s squad have arrived at their hotel in Bangkok.

Some fans had been waiting more than two hours - and, at one point, it seemed the hotel staff were not going to let them get anywhere near the players.

In the end they relented, so the supporters got to see Erik ten Hag stride in, followed by his squad.

Bruno Fernandes was one of the last to come in and he made himself popular by stopping for selfies and to sign some shirts.