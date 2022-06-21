Tuesday talking point: Phillips can't become this generation's Batty

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

In the late 1980s, a young Leeds-born lad broke into the first team.

In the mould and under the tutelage of Billy Bremner, a young David Batty would report in the morning for training and be given a sherry with raw egg to bulk him up. It is difficult to imagine a story 'more Leeds'.

So when he was subsequently sold in October 1993 - under the premise of needing funds to rebuild the team - it broke the hearts of a generation.

And when, eight months later, it was clear he had to be replaced, Carlton Palmer - for almost the same price - was no comfort at all.

Kalvin Phillips has been integral to Leeds. Whatever stats you look at, he is or is nearly the Whites' best player.

Leeds score more with him on the pitch and concede less.

Bielsa's system rarely worked without Phillips - and there's an argument the club wouldn't have got promoted, or avoided relegation, without him.

So, should Leeds decide to sell, the price tag must reflect his worth.

A price tag shared with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for example, is far too low. And even the £80m paid for Harry Maguire would seem a bargain - because Maguire has never been England's Player of the Year.

In Phillips, Leeds have arguably the best English defensive midfielder, and they have a player who has repeatedly stated he wants a new contract.

Given the Manchester City owners' fortune, I hope - if Phillips is sold - that what they pay reflects all that.