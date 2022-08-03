Crystal Palace v Arsenal: Head-to-head record

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their past eight Premier League games against Arsenal (W2 D5). The Eagles are looking to win consecutive league games against the Gunners for the first time in their history.

Arsenal have lost their opening Premier League match in five of their past nine seasons (W4) after losing their first match in just one of their 19 campaigns prior to this run; the Gunners lost 2-0 to Brentford last term.

Crystal Palace have won their opening top-flight league match in only five of their previous 22 seasons (D7 L10).