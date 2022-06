Celtic face a fresh fight from Ajax in the battle to land Lommel's 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza. (Daily Record), external

Celtic have indicated that Joe Hart will remain first choice even if Benjamin Siegrist arrives this summer from Dundee United by handing the veteran former England goalkeeper the number one shirt after wearing 15 last season. (Scottish Daily Express), external

