Forshaw extends Leeds contract

Adam Forshaw has signed a one-year contract extension with Leeds United.

The midfielder, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, will now stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend for a further year.

After recovering from almost two years out with a hip injury, Forshaw made his first competitive start for 697 days against Crewe in the Carabao Cup in August.

He has gone on to make 15 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side in all competitions this season and is back to being a first team regular.