Newcastle have had a £41.3m bid for forward Eden Hazard 'accepted' by Real Madrid but the 31-year-old Belgium captain is not interested in moving to St James' Park. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, the club have offered over 30m euros (£25.1m) for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata. The Colombia international is said to be open to the move if a fee can be agreed between the two clubs, however, the Magpies' first choice striker to add to the signing of Chris Wood in January remains Darwin Nunez from Benfica. (Daily Record), external

