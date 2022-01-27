Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

While all the talk has been about Jesse Lingard's proposed move to Newcastle, he is not the only Manchester United player looking to move this window to get game time elsewhere.

Amad Diallo is one who needs to be playing - the 19-year-old having made just nine appearances for the Reds since joining from Atalanta for £19m a year ago.

Unlike Lingard, though, Amad is one for the future, and so his loan to Rangers until the end of the season is with no option to buy in the summer.

The Ivory Coast winger has started just once for United this season, and so the opportunity to play and continue his development north of the border made sense for all involved.