Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is being considered for a move to Juventus (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

United are at risk of missing out on signing RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara. The midfielder would be available for £33m but Newcastle United are also interested. (Mirror), external

Borussia Monchengladbach would be open to selling 25-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria, a target of United, in the January transfer window. (Kicker, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is expected to leave the club for either United or Juventus with Chelsea and Bayern Munich now considered outsiders. (Sport - in , externalSpanish), external

United join Liverpool and Chelsea in looking at Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who is stalling on a new deal with the La Liga side. (Marca), external

Newcastle are keen to add former United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon to their off-field management team. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column