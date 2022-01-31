Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With Chelsea unwilling to part ways with Armando Broja, and Southampton’s chase for a new goalkeeper likely paused until the summer, the Saints are running out of time to add to their squad.

Like the previous two January windows, Ralph Hasenhuttl could still seek a loan deal today. With Kyle Walker-Peters signing in 2019, and Takumi Minamino swapping Merseyside for the south coast in February 2021, the Austrian has a history in making late moves.

However this year, Southampton are well stocked, so last-minute moves to fill holes are improbable, but not impossible.

If there are to be last-minute transfers, the Saints should be looking to add another ball-winning midfielder to the squad, with no-one able to replicate the role of Oriol Romeu should the former Chelsea man get injured. James Ward-Prowse and Ibrahima Diallo have similar attributes, but due to their role in the team, fall short of Romeu when comparing defensive statistics.

As a result, Southampton should look to add Hugo Magnetti to their squad. Appearing 15 times for Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois, the 23-year-old ranks highly when compared to other midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues when considering pressures, tackles, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes.

With time running out, it is hard to see how Southampton would get a move over the line – these transfer moves are usually reserved for the summer. However, if they can find a midfielder who is surplus to requirements and shares similar qualities to both Romeu and Magnetti, the Saints should make a move.

