The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

While no Toffees players made the final starting XI for the team of the season so far, here are your picks for Everton's top three performers:

Demarai Gray - 6.04 Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5.98 Andros Townsend - 5.77

Read the full team of the season so far and each club's top three rated players